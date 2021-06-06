Prince Harry HRH Title Dropped From Diana Wedding Dress Exhibition

Prince Harry is feeling the effects of his break with the Royals, because his title was removed at the Princess Diana Wedding Dress Exhibition at Kensington Palace.

There's a panel under the wedding dress with the following engraving ... “Lent by HRH [his royal highness] the Duke of Cambridge and HRH the Duke of Sussex.”

The HRH title was quickly 86'd ... officials cited an "administrative error." Administrative ... really? Harry and Meghan were allowed to retain their HRH status, but they agreed not to use it. It makes the removal from the exhibition all the more revealing.

The exhibition -- Royal Style in the Making -- includes Diana's 1981 bridal gown. Hard to forget the 25-foot train which followed her as she entered St. Paul's Cathedral.

Diana's dresses are actually the property of Harry and William ... they loaned it out for the exhibition.