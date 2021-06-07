Greg Olsen's Son Speaks from Hospital After Heart Transplant, 'Thanks for Praying for Me'
Greg Olsen's Son Amazing Video After Heart Transplant 'Thanks for Praying for Me!'
6/7/2021 5:51 AM PT
Greg Olsen's 8-year-old son is speaking out after his heart transplant ... and the kid is simply incredible.
"Hi everybody, thank you for thinking of me," TJ Olsen said in a video shot from his hospital bed and posted Monday morning.
"Thank you for praying with me. Congrats, all of you have gotten a win! We love you guys!"
TJ underwent his heart transplant surgery on Friday -- and his ex-NFL star father said doctors at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC were "very happy" with the way things went.
Greg also noted TJ would "be sedated for a few days but his road to recovery has begun."
Now, TJ is up and talking -- AND CHARISMATIC AS EVER!
Think about what he's been through over the past few days/weeks -- and to be able to sit up in your hospital bed and talk make a video thanking a bunch of strangers?
This kid is incredible.
TJ was born with a serious heart condition -- and underwent 3 open-heart surgeries before his 3rd birthday.
Just a few weeks ago, Greg announced TJ's heart was "reaching its end" -- and he needed a heart transplant ASAP.
After the procedure, Greg issued a statement sending love to the donor family for their gift of life.
"Their selflessness during a tragic time gave our boy a chance at life. We don’t know who they are, but we will forever be grateful for everyday we get to have with Tj."