Greg Olsen Says He Could Turn LeBron Into NFL All-Pro In 1 Year, Russell Westbrook Too!

LeBron James -- future basketball Hall of Famer AND NFL All-Pro receiver???

Greg Olsen says with 1 year of coaching, he could make that happen ... explaining he could do the same for Russell Westbrook as well!!!

The 3-time NFL Pro Bowl tight end joined Colin Cowherd on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" on Monday ... and broke down how he could turn the NBA players into NFL stars in just 12 months.

Could LeBron be an elite WR?



On the latest @ColinCowherd podcast - @gregolsen88 describes how he believes that he could coach LeBron into an All-Pro NFL player pic.twitter.com/yARwcvbLTs — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 8, 2021 @TheVolumeSports

"If I could coach LeBron James for one year, I could make him an All-Pro wide receiver," Olsen said. "There's no question in my mind."

Olsen added, "I could turn Russell Westbrook into an All-Pro free safety."

Don't get it twisted ... Olsen wasn't trying to brag about his coaching skills -- he just told Cowherd the NBA players are just that damn talented.

"There's a handful of those guys that could make the transition just because they are so unique," Olsen said. "But there's few and far between those guys."

LeBron's successes as a football player are well-documented ... he was a BALLER in high school before he switched to hoops full-time.

In fact, the Lakers superstar once said the Dallas Cowboys actually offered him a contract after he started training for football back in 2011!!