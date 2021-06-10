Dak Prescott Ditching Adidas to Sign with Jordan Brand In Massive Apparel Deal

Dak Prescott's sensational off-season continues ... the Dallas Cowboys QB is parting ways with Adidas to sign a massive new deal with Jordan Brand.

The exact terms of the contract have not been disclosed -- but it's a 5-year deal that will make him the highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jordan Brand already boasts a pretty impressive group of NFL players -- including Stefon Diggs, Jarvis Landry, Chase Claypool and more.

It's a big move for Dak, who signed with Adidas back when he was a rookie in 2016. But when Michael Jordan comes calling, it's hard to say no!

Prescott's agent has been on fire over the past few months -- his team just locked up a 4-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys back in March which includes a $126 MILLION guarantee.

Remember, Prescott suffered a nasty ankle injury back in October -- knocking him out for the season and leaving many wondering if he would ever play football again.

But, Dak says he feels GREAT -- telling reporters back in May, "I could go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful."

Here is video of Dak Prescott talking about how healthy he is from his injured ankle. pic.twitter.com/iUa8QjgMcr — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) May 4, 2021 @calvinwatkins