Dak Prescott Ditching Adidas to Sign with Jordan Brand In Massive Apparel Deal

Dak Prescott Peace Out, Adidas ... Signing Huge Deal with Jordan Brand!!!

6/10/2021 5:56 AM PT
Dak Prescott's sensational off-season continues ... the Dallas Cowboys QB is parting ways with Adidas to sign a massive new deal with Jordan Brand.

The exact terms of the contract have not been disclosed -- but it's a 5-year deal that will make him the highest-paid NFL player on the Jordan Brand roster, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jordan Brand already boasts a pretty impressive group of NFL players -- including Stefon Diggs, Jarvis Landry, Chase Claypool and more.

It's a big move for Dak, who signed with Adidas back when he was a rookie in 2016. But when Michael Jordan comes calling, it's hard to say no!

Prescott's agent has been on fire over the past few months -- his team just locked up a 4-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys back in March which includes a $126 MILLION guarantee.

Remember, Prescott suffered a nasty ankle injury back in October -- knocking him out for the season and leaving many wondering if he would ever play football again.

But, Dak says he feels GREAT -- telling reporters back in May, "I could go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful."

"There's no doubt that when I need to be successful, when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I'll do exactly that and the timing will be right."

