Digital Underground's Shock G Died of Accidental Drug Overdose

Digital Underground's Shock G Died From Accidental OD ... Fentanyl, Meth and Booze

6/10/2021 12:50 AM PT
TMZ.com

Shock G died in a Tampa hotel room from a deadly mix of drugs and alcohol ... according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner.

A rep for the medical examiner's office tells TMZ ... the Digital Underground rapper died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, ethanol (alcohol) and methamphetamine.

We broke the story ... Shock G was found unresponsive in his hotel room in April, and there were no outward signs of trauma. Shock was last seen the day before he died, by a hotel manager ... who then found him in the room on April 22.

The manager had grown concerned after Shock -- famed performer of the 'Humpty Dance' -- missed check-out time, and immediately called 911.

The Hillsborough County ME says Shock G was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:20 PM ET.

As we first told you ... the iconic rapper's funeral was held May 1, and his Digital Underground family was well represented at the service.

