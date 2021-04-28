Digital Underground's Shock G Funeral Plans Set

Shock G will be laid to rest not far from where he died ... his funeral plans are set, and we're told his group Digital Underground will be well represented at the service.

The late rapper's manager, Atron Gregory, tells TMZ ... Shock's funeral is scheduled for Saturday in Tampa and a large Digital Underground contingent will be front and center, including founding member Money B and DJ Fuze.

Money B's manager says ... MB's been working with Shock's family to help prep for the funeral, but it won't be a Digital Underground reunion. We're told members have seen each other recently and they regularly stay in touch.

As you know, Shock was famous for his work with Tupac Shakur, and a rep for the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation tells us Pac's stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, will also attend the funeral, as well as rapper Ray Luv, a close friend of both Shock G and 2Pac.

As we first told you ... Shock G was found dead last week in a Tampa hotel room, and his father said there were no signs of trauma.

We've also learned new details surrounding Shock's death ... the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner tells us Shock was last seen the day before he died, when a hotel manager noticed him outside the building.

We're told the manager grew concerned when Shock missed his scheduled check-out time -- so he went to his room, opening the door to find Shock unresponsive laying in bed. The manager immediately called 911.