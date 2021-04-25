DMX Family and Friends Gather for Church Funeral Service

DMX's family and closest friends are gathering to honor the rapper one last time before he is laid to rest in New York ... and we'll stream the service live.

Sunday marks the second service for the late rapper and this one, at an NYC church, is restricted to those who knew X best. A larger event went down Saturday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn which featured a choir, X's kids all taking the stage and words from his closest celeb friends like Nas, Eve and the original Ruff Ryders.

The church service, expected to start around 11:30 AM PT, is being broadcast on BET ... as well as streaming here.

4/5/21

It was just over 2 weeks ago when X died in a New York hospital following complications from a drug overdose. He was on life support for a week before he passed away, and while he was hospitalized friends, family and loved ones gathered to pay their respects.