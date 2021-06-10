Sen. Elizabeth Warren Rips Jeff Bezos for Space Trip, Claims We're All Paying for it

Play video content TMZ.com

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is going scorched earth over Jeff Bezos leaving Earth -- she's pissed about his trip to space, and says everyone who pays their taxes should be too.

We got the Senator Thursday at Reagan National Airport, and asked her about the world's richest man adding himself to the first crewed flight to space for his aerospace company, Blue Origin.

Warren says Bezos launching himself into space is a total insult to U.S. taxpayers because the trip is, effectively, being financed by them -- while Bezos does not pay his fair share in taxes ... at least according to the Senator.

As she puts it, the Amazon honcho's laughing all the way to space.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we reported ... Jeff and his brother are traveling to space July 20 in a rocket ship named New Shepard, and they're auctioning a spot on the 6-seat capsule, with the highest bid currently approaching $5 million.

Fact of the matter is, Bezos is worth around $190 billion -- so, regardless of how much he pays in taxes, he could more than afford a ticket aboard the rocket.