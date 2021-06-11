Jill Biden, Kate Middleton Meet for the First Time, Tour School

Dr. Jill Biden and Kate Middleton met for the first time ever ... and everything looked rosy, including their elegant outfits.

The First Lady and Duchess of Cambridge met Friday in Cornwall, England ... not too far from where President Biden is attending the G7 Summit. Meanwhile, Kate and Jill are focusing on education and kiddos.

Moments ago: First lady Jill Biden and the Duchess of Cambridge met for the first time in the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/PB1gHC3fAk — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 11, 2021 @TODAYshow

They toured the Connor Downs Academy and visited a classroom for 4- and 5-year-olds ... who were reading the book, "Greta and the Giant." Both women wore masks indoors while chatting with the kids about the book.

They later headed outside and visited some of the animals on the premises. The kids look after some rabbits there ... which explains why Jill was carrying a huge plate of carrots.

They also took part in a roundtable discussion on early childhood education. Jill, of course, has spent decades as an educator. She's currently a college professor ... so this trip and the discussion itself are, no doubt, especially meaningful to her.