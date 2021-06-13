Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Says Oprah Took Advantage of Prince Harry

“I think Oprah Winfrey is playing Harry and Megan.” Thomas Markle believes Oprah is taking advantage of ‘weakened man’ Harry. pic.twitter.com/dHdpnFH6l8 — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) June 13, 2021 @60Mins

Thomas Markle says he and Prince Charles have one thing in common ... they've both been ghosted by Meghan and Harry ... but his harshest criticism was reserved for Oprah.

T.M. appeared on Australia's "60 Minutes" and claimed Oprah took advantaged of a "weakened" Prince Harry to build her own network. He said, "I have things to say. Oprah Winfrey, for one, I think is playing Harry and Meghan," adding, "I think she is using them to build her network and build her new shows and I think she's taken advantage of a very weakened man and has got him to say things that you just shouldn't be saying on television."

In case you didn't know ... Oprah already has a network -- OWN. She's also just launched her brand on Discovery. It is true, however, ... the interview was massive and got attention few interviews get.

And then Thomas threw down ... "She [Oprah] will disagree of course, and she may even sue me. I don't care. But the bottom like is she is working with Harry."

Markle says he learned of the birth of Lilibet from Harry and Meghan's public statement ... and he found that disappointing. Given his attacks ... no surprise.