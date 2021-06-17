Family of Paddled 6-Year-Old Happy Principal Punished, Child Still in Pain

Play video content

The Florida principal who paddled a 6-year-old will be punished after all, after getting prematurely reinstated, and the child's family couldn't be happier ... despite the fact she's still reeling from the beating.

The family's attorney, Brent Probinsky, tells TMZ ... the principal in question, Melissa Carter, recently received a letter from the Florida Department of Education -- notifying her its investigation found probable cause for sanctions ... which could include a fine, probation, suspension or revocation of her teaching license (AKA, termination).

While a decision on what exactly her punishment will be is still to be handed down, Probinsky says the family is happy Carter will feel some repercussions ... and they hope it helps spread awareness to avoid a repeat situation with another kid.

Even though Carter will get hers, she was oddly reinstated to her position as principal this week by the local school district -- seemingly jumping the gun ahead of the FDOE findings.

As for the child who got paddled ... she's still dealing with the fallout, both physically and emotionally. Probinsky tells us she has been experiencing severe pain in her back and hips, not to mention numbness in her legs ... for which she's in physical therapy. The kid's also seeing a therapist due to the trauma we're told she's been through.