Senator Marco Rubio Says Pentagon UFO Report Will Leave Many Questions Unanswered

Senator Marco Rubio, one of the driving forces behind the highly-anticipated Pentagon report on UFOs, says he's not expecting stunning conclusions, but adds getting to the bottom of the mystery is vital for national security.

We got the Florida Senator Monday at Reagan National Airport, and he expects the report -- due out by Friday -- will provide more questions than answers. He believes some of the UFO cases at the center of the study will unlock answers, but some/many will not.

Rubio is one of the few Senators pressing for answers ... and for him national security demands it. He worries some of these UFOs may be vehicles from a foreign adversary that possesses technology surpassing the U.S., and that should sound an alarm.

That all said, Rubio believes the Pentagon's report will hold back a lot ... partly because the technology we use to capture and analyze the images are top secret and we don't want to tip our hand to our adversaries.

TMZ has been investigating UFO's and Fox Network will air a 1-hour primetime special Tuesday, June 29 at 8 PM.