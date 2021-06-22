Iggy Azalea Looks for Love on Dating Show After Playboi Carti Split

Play video content ABC

Iggy Azalea hasn't had much luck in her love life lately -- and on the heels of her split with Playboi Carti, she tried a different method to get back in the field ... reality TV!!!

The Aussie rapper played along for the 2021 version of the old 'Dating Game' show ... which pairs a suitor (male or female) with one of 3 eligible bachelors or bachelorettes who hide behind walls or curtains. This time around, they're calling it ... 'The Celebrity Dating Game.'

For Monday's show, Iggy asked 3 "ordinary" men multiple questions -- which conjured responses like wanting to recreate a 'Titanic' scene, and member sizes, etc. -- and she ended up picking up a dude named Shaughn Adamski, who's Lizzo's stage manager.

Despite his nerdy sounding voice ... Iggy decided he was the best choice, and was willing to go on a date. This was filmed a while back, BTW, so while we don't know how their outing went just yet -- it's kinda cool to think a normy (ish) could shoot his shot with a celeb.

Of course, the other side to this coin lies in the obvious ... that she and her baby daddy, Carti, had a nasty, public breakup just 6 short months ago -- when she accused him of neglecting their son.