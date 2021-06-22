Iggy Azalea Looks for Love on Dating Show After Playboi Carti Split
iggy azalea looking for love on dating show ... After Playboi Carti Split
6/22/2021 6:43 AM PT
Iggy Azalea hasn't had much luck in her love life lately -- and on the heels of her split with Playboi Carti, she tried a different method to get back in the field ... reality TV!!!
The Aussie rapper played along for the 2021 version of the old 'Dating Game' show ... which pairs a suitor (male or female) with one of 3 eligible bachelors or bachelorettes who hide behind walls or curtains. This time around, they're calling it ... 'The Celebrity Dating Game.'
For Monday's show, Iggy asked 3 "ordinary" men multiple questions -- which conjured responses like wanting to recreate a 'Titanic' scene, and member sizes, etc. -- and she ended up picking up a dude named Shaughn Adamski, who's Lizzo's stage manager.
Despite his nerdy sounding voice ... Iggy decided he was the best choice, and was willing to go on a date. This was filmed a while back, BTW, so while we don't know how their outing went just yet -- it's kinda cool to think a normy (ish) could shoot his shot with a celeb.
Of course, the other side to this coin lies in the obvious ... that she and her baby daddy, Carti, had a nasty, public breakup just 6 short months ago -- when she accused him of neglecting their son.
Truth? Iggy's had trouble staying with any particular famous guy she's dated, so maybe this could be the fresh start she needs. Never know 'til you try! 🤷🏽♂️