Diplo Sued by Ex-Fling for Sexual Battery

The woman Diplo has filed a restraining order against and sued for stalking and harassing him has now filed her own lawsuit against the DJ ... claiming he pursued her when she was underage, had sex with her when she was an adult and never disclosed he had an STI.

Shelly Auguste claims in new legal docs, obtained by TMZ -- that Diplo first contacted her via Twitter when she was 17 and solicited nude photos of her ... while also sending her sexually explicit and vulgar comments.

She alleges they exchanged explicit photos before meeting in person for the first time in 2018, when she was 21. Auguste claims she later moved to L.A., and Diplo really began pressuring her for sex by sending unsolicited graphic photos of himself in sexual situations.

According to the docs ... Auguste says she heard a rumor Diplo had herpes and questioned him about it in late 2018, and he got angry and cut off all communication. However, she says they made up in 2019, and in April of that year, she claims she gave in to the pressure and lost her virginity to Diplo.

Auguste alleges Diplo recorded video of their sexual encounter despite her telling him she didn't want that.

Then, in July 2019, Auguste says she went to Diplo's show in Las Vegas, and claims afterward he tried to coax her into a threesome with a girl she believes was underaged at the time. According to the docs, Auguste says she was intoxicated and refused, but claims Diplo forced himself on her as she tried to fight him off.

Shortly afterward, Auguste claims she was diagnosed with chlamydia, and believes she got it from Diplo because she says he was her only sexual partner at the time. She claims he ignored her when she confronted him ... and their issues didn't stop there.

As for Diplo's side, his attorney, Bryan Freedman, tells us, "As has already been made clear in the restraining order we obtained against this individual, she has repeatedly stalked, defamed, threatened and attempted to shake down [Diplo] and his family."

Freedman continues, "These latest false claims are just part of that ongoing campaign of harassment, and we will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law.”

As we first told you ... Diplo filed for a restraining order against Auguste in December 2020, not long after she made revenge porn claims against him. The DJ claimed their relationship soured that year, and she was the one posting his nudes everywhere.