Diplo Plays Morgan Wallen Song 'Heartless' and the Crowd Loved It

Morgan Wallen has been booted from just about every platform that played his music, but Saturday night he got the biggest platform of all ... and the crowd loved it.

Diplo headlined to around 2,000 people at the WTR Tampa Pool, and at around 1 AM he spun his hit with Wallen, "Heartless."

TMZ broke the story ... Wallen hurled the n-word at a friend as he returned home Sunday night in Nashville, and the reaction was swift. His label, Big Loud Records, indefinitely suspended his contract. He's also been yanked from radio streaming on SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, Pandora and other platforms. CMT has removed his performances and he's now ineligible for the ACM Awards.

Although his radio play dropped 71% since the video surfaced, sales of his catalog of albums and songs went from a combined 5,000 Tuesday to 22,500 after the video surfaced ... that's a 339% increase.