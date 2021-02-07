Tampa Bay Parties, Bar Crawling Night Before Super Bowl

Breaking News

It's pretty amazing ... the actual Super Bowl will be COVID safe with rigid rules, while the City itself has gone in the total opposite direction, and all the proof you need is right on video.

Thousands of partiers crammed into the Ybor City and SoHo Districts in Tampa Saturday night and it couldn't be more unsafe ... almost no one is wearing a mask, and sardines have more room to stretch than these folks.

The crowd is a mix of college students from the area and lots of others who flew down to Tampa for some fun.

The City and the NFL have encouraged people to wear masks and socially distance, but it wasn't happening. You see police cars in the area but we didn't see any cop or other official trying to make things safe. Probably wouldn't have done any good regardless.

The WTR Tampa Pool inside the Godfrey Waterfront Hotel was poppin' all weekend, with Steve Aoki performing Friday night and Diplo and 50 Cent taking the stage Saturday ... again, with COVID precautions non-existent.