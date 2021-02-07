Diplo Headlines Super Bowl Super-Spreader Party in Tampa

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Diplo can sure draw a crowd, because around 2,000 people swarmed the Godfrey Waterfront Hotel's WTR Tampa Pool Saturday night and -- aside from the whole COVID super-spreader thing that sometimes causes death -- a good time was had by all.

It looks very pre-pandemic, with music, a dance floor, bars, and fun shenanigans. And, as per usual, no social distancing and masks are few and far between.

The electronic music and light show are pretty spectacular, as fire dancers do their thing.

On a serious note, this is what is keeping Dr. Fauci and other experts up at night. Some of them have warned ... if there are 50 people in a crowd, there's more than a 50% chance at least one of them is carrying COVID.

With the variants spreading across the U.S. -- some of which are even more contagious than the COVID OG -- this and other events like it are disasters waiting to happen.

50 Cent also performed earlier in the evening at the same venue.

Here's what the event organizers demanded ... "Social distancing procedures will be strictly enforced, face masks will be required for all staff & guests, wellness and temperature checks will be mandatory for entrance, sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venue, and continued cleaning protocols will provide regular sanitizing.” The best-laid plans ...

The Tampa PD was pissed ...“Scenes from WTR last night and a few other clubs were incredibly disappointing. The city spent the better part of a year educating residents on precautions due to the pandemic and have recently put a mask order in place for both the entertainment and event zones to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors to our great city.”

The night before, Steve Aoki headlined another bash at the same venue -- that was also super COVID unsafe.