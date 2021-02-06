Steve Aoki Hosts Crowded, Maskless Super Bowl Party in Tampa

Play video content TMZ.com

Steve Aoki partied like it was 2019 Friday night, because there was absolutely no evidence of a pandemic.

The famed DJ headlined at WTR Tampa Pool inside the Godfrey Waterfront Hotel, in front of a massive, mostly maskless crowd ... you see a few masks, but that's about it. As for social distancing ... haha.

Steve broke open bottles of bubbly and sprayed the crowd, zeroing in on a few folks who got special attention and a giant gulp of champagne.

The show lasted for hours ... from midnight to 3 AM Saturday in the rollup to the Super Bowl.

There's lots more in store. Migos will play a day party Saturday followed by concerts by Diplo and 50 Cent later in the evening.

The event producers tried keeping everything COVID safe with various demands ... "Social distancing procedures will be strictly enforced, face masks will be required for all staff & guests, wellness and temperature checks will be mandatory for entrance, sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the venue, and continued cleaning protocols will provide regular sanitizing.”

Tory Lanez had a big bash Thursday night at the same venue ... again, it was packed to the gills with almost no masks in sight, and forget social distancing.