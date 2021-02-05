Tory Lanez's Massive Pre-Super Bowl Bash Looks Like a Super Spreader

Play video content TMZ.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci's urging to "lay low" for Super Bowl weekend didn't get to Tory Lanez or a few hundred others partying hard in Tampa ... with zero distancing or masks.

The rapper held a pre-Super Bowl soiree Thursday night at WTR Pool in Tampa where fans packed in and swarmed around the stage where Tory was performing -- loudly singing along to his hits.

What pandemic, right?

Now, Tory's event isn't the only game in town when it comes to crowded parties -- and everyone knows Florida's been wide open for months. Even though it was held outdoors ... health officials have insisted for some time now that even while outdoors, social distancing and face coverings are essential.

It's interesting though ... promotions for the bash noted, "Social distancing and mask guidelines will be strictly enforced as per city guidelines."

As we reported, Dr. Fauci urged Americans earlier this week to cancel Super Bowl LV parties ... fearing nationwide super-spreading events.