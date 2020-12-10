Diplo's Old Fling Ordered to Scrub His Sexually Explicit Images Off Social Media

Exclusive

Diplo's scored a legal victory against the woman he says posted explicit pics of him on social media ... a judge ordered her to remove the pics and stay the hell away from him.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the DJ was granted a restraining order against the woman, and it requires her to stop distributing sexually explicit images of Diplo. She's also been ordered to "identify and remove any such images previously posted or distributed" on social media.

The woman also has to stay at least 100 yards away from Diplo and his son's mother, Jevon King, and the DJ's friend, Celene Kabigting. TMZ broke the story ... Diplo claimed his ex-fling had posted photos and videos of the two of them having sex while also harassing him and his family.