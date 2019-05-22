Amber Heard Fighting Revenge Porn's a Bitch ... Help Us Out, Uncle Sam!!!

Amber Heard's Leaked Nude Pics Inspires Trip to Capitol for Anti-Porn Law

EXCLUSIVE

Amber Heard has gone from Queen of the Sea to a real-life superhero ... fighting to make revenge porn a federal crime.

We got Amber out Wednesday afternoon on Capitol Hill where she was advocating for the SHIELD Act ... a bill that would make sharing nude pics or videos of a person without their consent a crime, punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Amber, of course, experienced a similar nightmare back in 2014 when hackers posted a topless pic of Amber that was clearly a message to her then-fiance, Johnny Depp. Check out the clip ... Amber makes a passionate plea about why she's speaking up to put a stop to revenge porn.