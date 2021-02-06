Doug Flutie Zips His Batmobile Around Tampa, Ultimate Super Bowl Flex!

2/6/2021 9:56 AM PT
Doug Flutie's Batmobile
Did you know ... ex-football star Doug Flutie has his very own BATMOBILE!?!

It's true -- and the guy was cruisin' it out in Tampa Bay this morning, where he DEFINITELY got noticed by a bunch of people in town for the Super Bowl.

The whip is incredible ... a replica of the classic Batmobile from the 1960s TV show -- designed by legendary car guy George Barris.

Back in the day, Barris created the car from a modified 1955 Ford Lincoln Futura -- and when Adam West got behind the driver's seat, it instantly became one of the most famous rides in the world.

Seems 58-year-old Flutie is a big fan of the Caped Crusader -- he's had the car since 2019 ... and keeps it in a special "Batcave" at his Florida home where he also has a Batman arcade game and Batman pinball machine!!

The car also features a special red Batphone next to the driver's seat -- along with special racing seatbelts in the driver and passenger seats!

By the way, we're told Flutie was super nice when spotted at a gas station on Saturday morning -- taking pics with fans and chatting about the big game.

Notice he's wearing a Tampa Bay Bucs hat .... no surprise he's supporting his old pal Tom Brady considering they played together on the Patriots back in 2005.

Old guys gotta stick together!

