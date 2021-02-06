Morgan Wallen's Sister Says N-Word should Not Define or Cancel Him

Morgan Wallen's sister says her brother knows he did wrong, he's a good person who wants to do better, but adds he doesn't deserve all the hatred.

Ashlyne Wallen says Morgan is now keenly aware, hurling the n-word is abhorrent, but says it "did not come from a place of hate or malicious intent."

She goes on to say, "There are 3 things you should ever do about a mistake: admit it, learn from it, and don't repeat it." She says her older brother now knows this is the path he must choose.

Ashlyne thinks people have gone way overboard canceling him, saying, "I do not believe the pure hate he has received is beneficial to the situation in anyway. There is criticism he is receiving that is positive and educational -- this should continue to happen, as it will help him grow and learn from his mistake. But, making a comment out of pure hatred about someone that you do not personally know, based on a short clip of him at a low point in his personal life, is unwarranted."

She says her brother is fundamentally a good person and there should be some recognition of this ... "Please remember that he is a human being capable of doing good and bad, just like everyone else on this Earth. Believe me, he is well aware of his wrongdoing and will be making changes in his life to rectify his actions in any way that he can. But the way he is being portrayed at the moment is simply not who he is as a human being."

Ashlyne takes a shot at cancel culture, saying it "leave[s] no room for forgiveness and growth."

Morgan has been shut down by iHeartRadio, Country Music Television, Big Loud Records, SiriusXM, Cox Media Group, the Academy of Country Music and Emmis Communications, among others.