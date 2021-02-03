Morgan Wallen Denounced by Country Music Scene at Large After N-Word

Breaking News

Morgan Wallen is feeling an immediate backlash after using the n-word -- music platforms are dropping him left and right, and fellow country artists are also condemning his behavior.

The singer's music was reportedly banned from Cumulus Media overnight, which is one of the biggest radio chains for country music across the nation. A directive from the station's brass told all their affiliates to scrub anything Morgan for Wednesday's slate of programming.

The memo, obtained by Variety, reads ... "MORGAN WALLEN — EXTREMELY IMPORTANT. Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur. Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen’s music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow."

Many of his own peers are decrying his use of the racial slur too -- but there seem to be differences of opinion on whether this is an isolated incident or a bigger problem that's just coming to light now.

For example, country star Kelsea Ballerini wrote ... "The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music," to which Maren Morris responded ... "It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first “scuffle” and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse."

Despite that, nobody appears to be watering down Morgan dropping the slur ... or excusing it. So, there's a united front there.

TMZ broke the story ... Morgan was filmed by a neighbor Sunday night getting rowdy with his friends, and then dropping the n-word as he made his way inside, seemingly telling a buddy to rough somebody up.