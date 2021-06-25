Scottie Pippen Calls Charles Barkley Fake Tough, Never Fought a Black Man Without Refs Around

Never Fought a Black Man Without Refs Around

Scottie Pippen is going scorched earth on some of the NBA's biggest stars -- including Charles Barkley, who he's basically painting as a giant wussy.

Pippen opened up on Barkley during an interview with GQ -- stemming from their beef back in 1999.

Here's the backstory ... Pippen and Barkley played together on the Houston Rockets for one season back in 1999. But, Pippen left and trashed Barkley on the way out, calling him "fat" and a loser.

Barkley demanded an apology -- and said he would "get arrested for murder" if Pippen refused.

Fast forward to 2021 ... Pippen still hasn't apologized and has no plans to.

When GQ asked about Barkley's "arrested for murder" comment, Pippen went off.

"I wish he woulda went through with it," Pippen said.

"I never apologized to him, but I’ll tell you what: He only got arrested for throwing some little white guys out of a window."

FYI, Pippen is referring to a 1997 incident when Barkley was arrested for throwing a man through a glass window during a bar fight in Orlando.

But, Pippen wasn't done ...

"I ain’t never seen him fight a Black man unless there were referees around," Scottie added.

"[Barkley] plays his role like he’s tough. I don’t know nobody he done whooped. Go back and check his record."

"Did I apologize to him? I told him to get me the hell out of there. That’s what I recall."