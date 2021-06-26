Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck All Smiles After Dinner Date

The J Lo/Ben Affleck train just keeps rolling along ... Friday night it made a stop in Bev Hills and they couldn't look tighter.

Check out the smiles as they left Avra restaurant and nuzzled in the back seat of their chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce on the way home from a night out on the town.

J Lo defies both age and the laws of gravity ... and the pics are exhibits A through Z. Just amazing. Oh, Ben looks good too.

Ben was way more casual with his go-to bomber jacket.

He also rocked a green shirt and black leather-looking trainers as he tried to conceal his face from the flashing cameras.

They've both been shuffling between coasts for the last few months after their romance re-ignited.