Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck All Smiles After Dinner Date
Ben and Jen All Smiles After Dinner Date ... That's How they Rolls!!!
6/26/2021 7:02 AM PT
The J Lo/Ben Affleck train just keeps rolling along ... Friday night it made a stop in Bev Hills and they couldn't look tighter.
Check out the smiles as they left Avra restaurant and nuzzled in the back seat of their chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce on the way home from a night out on the town.
J Lo defies both age and the laws of gravity ... and the pics are exhibits A through Z. Just amazing. Oh, Ben looks good too.
Ben was way more casual with his go-to bomber jacket.
He also rocked a green shirt and black leather-looking trainers as he tried to conceal his face from the flashing cameras.
They've both been shuffling between coasts for the last few months after their romance re-ignited.
It seems they're ready to settle in on the Left Coast ... this after J Lo spent time a few weeks back checking out schools in L.A. There are no clear signs they're moving in together ... but given they were once engaged and seem to be picking up where they left off, that sure seems like it might be in the cards.