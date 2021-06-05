Jennifer Lopez Checking Out L.A. Schools, Moving in with Ben?

Jennifer Lopez was on a mission Friday, visiting at least one school in the L.A. area, which could be a blazing signal she and Ben could end up under the same roof.

J Lo was tooling around with her trusty notepad, after spending time with Ben at his home on the Westside of L.A.

They have been crisscrossing the country since hooking up ... Ben traveled to Miami to be with her, and she's now in L.A. returning the favor.

Unlike some celeb couples, they are not hiding their relationship ... they have been out and about together, arm-in-arm and arm on waist.

This would be pretty huge, not just for Ben and Jen ... but for J Lo's kids too -- who've been doing their schooling out of Miami in recent years. Prior to the pandemic ... her twins, Max and Emme, attended in-person classes ... and obviously went virtual when the pandemic hit.