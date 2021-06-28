NFL Releases Powerful Video, 'Football Is Gay'

Play video content NFL

The NFL is making it clear it stands firmly with the LGBTQ+ community ... releasing a powerful video Monday that featured the message, "Football is gay."

The clip, which is 30 seconds in length, added, "Football is lesbian. Football is beautiful. Football is queer. Football is life."

The messages didn't stop there ... they even went on to say, "Football is transgender" and "Football is bisexual" -- before the video ended with, "Football is for everyone."

A league spokesperson confirmed to Outsports on Monday the video was a direct response to Las Vegas Raiders pass-rusher Carl Nassib announcing he's gay last week.

"I am proud of the clear message this spot sends to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is unquestionably for you," another rep for the league, NFL diversity director Sam Rapoport, added to Outsports.

"I will be playing its first line over and over in my head all season."

As part of the video message, the NFL once again encouraged people to donate to The Trevor Project -- an org. established to try to help prevent suicides in the LGBTQ+ community.

Nassib said last week he was donating $100K to the organization during his video announcement ... and the NFL quickly followed suit matching the donation hours later.

"NFL proudly supports The Trevor Project," the league said in Monday's video. "LGBTQ+ youth with at least one accepting adult have 40% lower risk of attempting suicide."