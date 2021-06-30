Guess Who This Smirking Sweetie Turned Into!
6/30/2021 12:01 AM PT
Before this smirking sweetheart was bringing the heat on the NBA court, he was just another cute kid flashing his pearly whites for the camera in Chicago, Illinois.
This mini man has had a long and successful career in professional basketball ... winning 3 NBA championships over the course of 15 years -- including earning the prestigious title of 'Most Valuable Player' in 2006.
Now, this talented athlete is retired, but has scored a slam dunk at home. He is currently married to an on-screen cheerleader and is a proud father of 4 children.