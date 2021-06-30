MLB Star Lucas Giolito Eviscerates Josh Donaldson Over 'Sticky' Jab, 'F***ing Pest'

White Sox star Lucas Giolito was so furious that Twins 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson made a "sticky" quip during their game Tuesday ... he straight-up called the Minnesota player "a f***ing pest."

The scene on the diamond was pretty wild ... after Donaldson homered off Giolito in the 1st inning -- he celebrated by insinuating the Chicago pitcher had previously used sticky substances to throw better.

Josh Donaldson after a home run, to Lucas Giolito:



“Hand’s not sticky anymore!!” pic.twitter.com/sM0Y6lffuw — MLB Foreign Substance Checks (@StickyCheck) June 30, 2021 @StickyCheck

As Donaldson crossed home plate, he rubbed his hands together and yelled toward his dugout, "It's not sticky anymore!"

Of course, Donaldson's implying the MLB's new crackdown on pitchers and foreign substances was affecting Giolitio ... and the Sox ace did NOT like that at all.

After the game -- which Giolito ultimately earned the win for -- he sounded off on JD ... eviscerating him in a profanity-laced rant.

"We won. The 'W' is next to my name. They're in last place."



Lucas Giolito goes OFF on Josh Donaldson pic.twitter.com/xFwsEIX4WA — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 30, 2021 @NBCSWhiteSox

"He's a f***ing pest," Giolito said. "It's kind of a classless move. If you're going to talk s***, talk s*** to my face. Don't go cross home plate and do all that. Just come to me."

Giolito continued, "We won. The W is next to my name. They're in last place."

Tuesday's contest was the first of a three-game series between the Twins and Sox this week, and while Giolito won't throw again against Minnesota in the next 2 days ... the series just got a whole lot more interesting regardless.