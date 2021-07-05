Sir Mix-A-Lot 'Memba Him?!

Seattle-based rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot (real name Anthony Ray) shot to worldwide fame after he released his third album "Mack Daddy" back in 1992 ... which included the bass-bumping, booty-shaking and posterior-praising single "Baby Got Back."

"Baby Got Back" was such a huge success that held the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for multiple weeks and earned Sir Mix-A-Lot a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.