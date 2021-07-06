Britney Spears Retires from Music Manager Larry Rudolph Says in Resignation

Britney Spears is hangin' up the mic and intends to retire from the music business ... so says her longtime manager Larry Rudolph, who just submitted his resignation.

Rudolph sent an email Sunday night to Britney's personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, saying, "It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus. Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

Rudolph went on to say he's not part of the conservatorship and in the dark regarding lots of details, adding, "I was originally hired at Britney's request to help manage and assist her with her career. and as her manager, I believe it is in Britney's best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

Rudolph's resignation comes on the heels of Britney's testimony in which she said she was forced to perform and never wanted to do the European tour. TMZ broke the story ... sources connected to the conservatorship say it's the opposite -- she begged to go on the tour and there are allegedly emails and other communications to support that.

Nevertheless, if Britney is really retiring, there's no need for a music manager.

Rudolph ended his email with this ... "I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I'll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been."