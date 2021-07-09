'Marrying Millions' Star Bill Hutchinson Charged with Raping Unconscious Teen

"Marrying Millions" star Bill Hutchinson has just been charged with raping an unconscious teenager while vacationing in Southern California.

Prosecutors from the Orange County D.A's Office revealed Friday the 63-year-old real estate developer allegedly sexually assaulted two 16-year-old girls vacationing with him in the ritzy beach town of Laguna Beach.

Prosecutors say Hutchinson raped one of the teens while she was unconscious. He's accused of bringing the two 16-year-old girls on vacation on 2 different occasions in April. He's accused of raping one of the girls while she was unconscious and committing four acts of sexual battery against the girl.

What's more ... prosecutors say when the alleged victim declined to go back to Laguna Beach again, Hutchinson is accused of returning to his vacation home with the other 16-year-old girl at the end of May and committing sexual battery against her during the trip.

He's been charged with 1 felony count of rape of an unconscious person and 5 misdemeanor counts of sexual battery.

Prosecutors say, if convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 8 years in state prison and 2 1/2 years in Orange County jail. The news comes on the heels of Hutchinson's arrest in Texas, where he's accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl at his Highland Park home.