Windsor Mayor Resigns After Farrah Abraham Accuses Him of Sexual Assault

The Mayor of Windsor, California has resigned after Farrah Abraham reportedly became the 9th woman to accuse him of sexual assault.

Mayor Dominic Foppoli has been under fire for allegedly assaulting 8 women from 2002 to 2019. The allegations include forced oral sex and rape ... this according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Foppoli strongly denied the charges and refused to resign, but Friday he reversed course and said he was immediately leaving office ... this after Farrah accused him of sexually assaulting her in Palm Beach Florida, according to the Chronicle.

Foppoli said, "It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today. I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach, Florida is accusing me of non-consensual acts while I was visiting there in March of this year. I have no doubt she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage."

The woman to whom he's referring is Farrah, who filed a police report early last month, according to the paper. Her attorney says police have photos, video and audio that supports Farrah's allegations.