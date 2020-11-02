Farrah Abraham Off Probation Stemming from Beverly Hills Hotel Incident

Exclusive

Farrah Abraham has been flaky at times, but she apparently took her criminal case seriously because she's completed the terms of her probation in a crazy criminal case.

The 'Teen Mom' star is scheduled to complete her 2-year probation Monday in a criminal case stemming from her tirade involving a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Since her arrest, Farrah's kept her nose clean and completed 12 hours of anger management, 5 days of community labor and paid a $150 fee. Court records show ... Farrah's checklist is done.

TMZ broke the story ... Farrah was arrested back in June 2018 after cops say she got physical with a security guard. At the time, cops had said she hit the guard with her forearm, grabbed his ear and pushed his head as he tried blocking her from reentering the hotel.

But, it got worse ... when cops got there, Farrah was belligerent and repeatedly yelled at cops "Go f*** yourself." Her tone dramatically changed once they hauled her away. She ultimately copped a plea deal and avoided jail time. She was also banned from the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel where the ruckus started. But, now that her probation's done ... that ban's been lifted, according to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office.