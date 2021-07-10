Aly Raisman Reunited with Dog, Went Missing Due to July 4th Fireworks

Aly Raisman has something better than a gold medal to celebrate -- her beloved dog, Mylo, is safe and sound, a week after the terrified pup bolted during 4th of July fireworks.

The gold medal gymnast broke the good news Friday that 11-month-old Mylo, a rescue dog, had been found in the Boston area. She shared some smile-inducing pics of their reunion.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In her IG post, Aly thanked the "heroes" who helped get Mylo back to her safely.

She had revealed last Saturday that Mylo had gone missing, and asked her followers in the Boston area to be on the lookout.

She wrote, "Mylo was terrified of fireworks and ran off. He has a tag on and a leash. Please let me know if you see him. Thank you."

During the week, while still holding out hope Mylo was safe, Aly offered a reward for his return.

It's unclear if anyone's claimed the reward, or exactly where Mylo was found.