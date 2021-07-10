Cat Named Binx Rescued From Surfside Condo Collapse, Reunited with Family

A black cat from the 9th floor of the collapsed Miami condo apparently has 9 lives -- because it's been found alive and well ... and now, reunited with grateful family members.

Binx the cat belongs to the Gonazalez family, who reportedly lived in unit 904 of the doomed Champlain Towers South condo complex. The kitty was returned to the fam on Friday, complete with a news conference to announce the tiny sliver of good news amid the horrific tragedy.

“A MIRACLE” — Binx the cat found alive 2 weeks after Surfside condo collapse. Binx lived on the 9th floor of Champlain Towers South with the Gonzalez family.

pic.twitter.com/Ylcclfwh8o — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 9, 2021 @ParkerBranton

As Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava put it, "I'm glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a hurting family today, and provide a bright spot for our whole community."

Officials say a volunteer found Binx near the destroyed building. Volunteers and animal control workers have been scouring to find any pets that might have escaped during and after the building collapse.

Source: “Binx” the cat, missing from Champlain Towers South unit #904 has been found & reunited with family. Cat somehow escaped building and was found near collapse site. #surfsidebuildingcollapse ⁦@wsvn⁩ pic.twitter.com/gOh0dMpRjY — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) July 9, 2021 @JhollyW

It's unclear if the Gonzalezes were home when the building shockingly came down early in the morning of June 24 -- but the great news is they're safe, and so is their beloved Binx.