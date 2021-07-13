'The Bachelorette' Takes on Masturbation with WOWO Challenge

Play video content ABC

"The Bachelorette" boldly went where it hasn't gone before, and while many fans aren't having it ... it's causing a master debate on what makes for good TV.

On Monday's night's episode, Katie Thurston -- the leading lady trying to find love this season -- came up with an idea for a challenge that "Seinfeld" fans know all too well ... she asked her suitors to withhold from pleasuring themselves.

Co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe presented the challenge to the fellas by calling it "Operation: WOWO" ... which stands for "week off whacking off." Or, as the show dubbed it on Instagram, the "WHOA!!! WHOA!!!" challenge.

As you can see ... Katie's suitors appear incredulous by the turn of events, but likely no more than 'Bachelorette' viewers who had to watch as Kaitlyn spelled it out for them. Or tried to, anyway.

One of the guys, Connor B., rattled off about a dozen euphemisms for masturbation, some of which we've never heard before, and one -- Downtown Lester Brown -- that's inaccurate ... according to an online definition.

Regardless, the WOWO Challenge has caused a notable controversy, with some fans calling it immature and stupid and claiming it flies in the face of Katie's sex-positivity.

Remember, she's the one who brought a vibrator with her when she was introduced to Matt James on his season of "The Bachelor."