Candace Parker Becomes First Female Ever On NBA 2K Cover, 'Extremely Proud & Humbled'

WNBA superstar Candace Parker is making history again ... she will be the first female ever to be on an NBA 2K video game cover!

The Chicago Sky center and NBA 2K made the announcement Wednesday ... saying the basketball legend will grace the front of one of the editions of this year's NBA 2K22 game.

"I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed," the 35-year-old baller said.

"Being a player in 2K was a dream of mine; having the privilege to be a broadcaster in 2K was a goal of mine, and now being on the cover brings it all full circle."

Parker is certainly deserving of the honor -- she's a 2-time MVP, a 6-time All-Star and she owns a WNBA championship plus 2 Olympic gold medals.

And, before going #1 in the 2008 WNBA Draft, she won 2 NCAA championships and completely dominated at Tennessee.

Oh, she's also the first female to dunk twice in a college game!!

"I don’t take any of this for granted and I appreciate all of those who came before me and laid the groundwork for this moment. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow."

NBA 2K also announced Luka Doncic, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki will be cover athletes on other editions of this year's game.