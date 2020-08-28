Kobe Bryant Mural Revealed In New NBA 2K21 Neighborhood

Breaking News

The Kobe Bryant tributes continue to roll in for the newest edition of NBA 2K ... with the late Lakers legend receiving the mural treatment in the game's "neighborhood."

As we previously reported, the Black Mamba's presence will be heavy in NBA 2K21, which drops next week ... with a "Mamba Forever" edition featuring Bryant on two different covers for the current and next-gen consoles.

Fellow cover athlete Damian Lillard also teamed up with Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano to make a song about Kobe for the game's soundtrack.

2K Sports revealed yet another tribute for Bryant in a new teaser Friday ... displaying a mural in his honor while showing off the game's new Neighborhood -- "2K Beach," a play off Venice Beach.

A new Neighborhood and MyCAREER are coming to 2K21



🌴☀️🌊 Run in the park at 2K Beach

📚🎓🏆 Ball from HS to college to the NBA



We're 7 days away from #2KDay on 9/4 pic.twitter.com/sATpkXysFV — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) August 28, 2020 @NBA2K

For those who aren't hip to the game, the Neighborhood is where players can go to play against other gamers, improve their avatar and participate in other events.

Of course, Bryant was a big part of 2K's success for years ... and was featured on the cover numerous times.