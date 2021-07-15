Colin Kaepernick Publishing New Children's Books ... 'I Color Myself Different'

Colin Kaepernick is officially a children's book author --- after signing a multi-book deal with Scholastic!

The former star NFL quarterback made the announcement Thursday ... saying he's partnering up with a publishing company and will release several new children's books starting next year.

"I’m excited for Kaepernick Publishing to be collaborating with Scholastic on books with Black and Brown voices at the forefront," Kap said.

"I hope that our books will inspire readers to walk through the world with confidence, strength, and truth in all they do."

The first picture book to be published will be called 'I Color Myself Different' and is based on a moment Kap had in kindergarten -- when he realized he was different from his adopted white family.

"This story is deeply personal to me, and inspired by real events in my life. I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live with authenticity and purpose."

Scholastic's VP Debra Dorfman says it was a no-brainer to get the deal done with Kap ... saying, "we knew instantly that we wanted to share his stories, which will be impactful messages of identity and belonging for Black and Brown children.”

"Colin’s reputation as a thought leader precedes him, but it was also clear when we met that his mission and purpose were very much aligned with Scholastic’s."