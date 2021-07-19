Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Deadlifts 620 Pounds With Ease!

Well, Jalen Hurts is clearly ready for the 2021 season to begin ...

The Philadelphia Eagles QB was spotted in the gym this month putting on a serious display of strength ... deadlifting 620 pounds!!!

It's unclear exactly where Jalen was throwing around the iron ... but the lift is impressive as hell nonetheless -- considering the 22-year-old tips the scales at just 6'1", 223 lbs.

Check out the clip of the rep ... Hurts is able to get the weight up with a perfect form and not a whole lot of energy spent.

Seriously ... the guy made it look easy!!

Of course, it's a great sign for the Eagles ... because after the team traded Carson Wentz this offseason -- its '21 success is basically riding on whether or not Hurts can officially handle QB1 duties.

You'll recall ... the dude stepped in for Wentz at the end of last year and played pretty well -- finishing the season with 1,061 passing yards, 6 passing TDs and 3 rushing TDs in 4 starts.