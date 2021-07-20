USA Women's Gymnastic Team Skipping Olympic Village After Positive COVID Test

The Olympic Village will be a little less crowded during the Tokyo Games -- the USA women's gymnastic team has decided to crash at a nearby hotel instead ... after one of their members tested positive for COVID.

Head coach Cecile Landi says the decision came down after alternate Kara Eaker tested positive for COVID on Sunday ... and he hopes keeping away from the rest of the athletes will prevent any more health issues.

"We know it isn’t ideal for the Olympic experience but nothing is ideal during a pandemic," Landi said via Twitter.

"We feel like we can control the athletes and our safety better in a hotel setting!"

Gymnastics superstars, USA's Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, did make a quick stop by the OV for some photo ops ... snapping shots with the Olympics logo on Monday.

Of course, the Olympic Village is a restricted area with housing and dining for the 11,000 athletes who will be participating in the next two weeks.

Officials are on high alert with the COVID re-emergence after two South African soccer players and a staff member tested positive inside the Village last week.

Team USA has had its fair share of issues as well ... with Bradley Beal, Coco Gauff and Sue Bird all backing out of the Games after testing positive for COVID.

According to CNN's Will Ripley, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto hasn't ruled out canceling the Games ... saying, "We can’t predict what the epidemic will look like in the future. So as for what to do should there be any surge of positive cases, we’ll discuss accordingly."