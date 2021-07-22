Julie Bowen Sells Hollywood Hills Home Above Asking for $4.2 Million

Julie Bowen's unloaded her mid-century modern home just weeks after listing it, and it seems she benefitted from the housing surge ... because she got way above asking price.

The "Modern Family" star sold her pad in the Hollywood Hills -- a stylish 4-bed, 4-bath designed by Thornton Abell -- for $4.2 million ... after putting it on the market in June for $3.85 mil.

Add that to the fact Julie purchased the glass-walled house in late 2018 for just over $3 million ... so she clearly made a pretty penny.

The buyer is movie producer Wicks Walker -- best known for "Spring Breakers" ... he was repped by Carl Gambino at Compass, while Julie was repped by Beth Styne at Coldwell Banker.

Bowen's been busy in the real estate world ... just last week she just scooped up Meghan Trainor's 7,100-square-foot, 5-bedroom house in Toluca Lake for a cool $6 mil.