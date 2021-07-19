Jennifer Lopez Checks Out Construction of Potential Dream Pad

Jennifer Lopez is taking a very hands-on approach to finding her new home, 'cause it's not every day you see J Lo scaling ladders on construction sites.

Jennifer and her crew hit up an under-construction home Saturday in Bel Air -- this pad is actually a stone's throw away from her current home. It's unclear if the unfinished product's a project she'll take over to add the finishing touches, but she seemed very interested in the property.

You can see she's climbing ladders and talking to folks onsite -- possibly the architects -- and looking perfectly comfortable in the dusty element ... all while looking like she just stepped out of a photo shoot for a fitness mag. Talk about nailing it.

As you know by now ... J Lo and her BF Ben Affleck have been all over town looking for potential residential landing spots for her. He tagged along last week as she checked out a stunning $65 million estate in L.A.'s upscale Holmby Hills neighborhood.

The pad was a whopping 31,000-square-foot palace with 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It even has its own bowling alley.

Not long after that visit ... Bennifer was at it again in an upscale Santa Monica neighborhood and not too far from Ben's Pacific Palisades digs. Only this time, Jennifer's kiddos, Emme and Max, got to offer their input.