Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hanging in Hamptons with Her Kids

Ben and Jen Trade Hollywood for The Hamptons

7/6/2021 5:08 PM PT
The Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunion tour is making a brand new stop ... this time they're hanging at her place in the Hamptons with her kids.

J Lo and Ben -- now fully rekindled -- were out and about Tuesday, with Ben behind the wheel while they drove around New York's summer vacation hot spot.

In addition to driving Ms. Lopez, BA looked very comfy in potential-future-stepdad mode as the couple took Jen's daughter, Emme, out for a shopping excursion.

East Coast Bennifer's picking up where they left off right before the July 4 holiday ... remember, we last saw them out together Friday at Universal Studios theme park in Hollywood.

J Lo's got a pad mansion in the Hamptons, and as we reported ... her ex, Alex Rodriguez, is renting a $200,000 a month pad about a mile down the road from Jennifer's crib.

It's unclear if A-Rod's out there right now, but if he is, that part of the Hamptons isn't exactly a one-horse town -- but it's small enough for dinner reservations to get very interesting.

