Rapper Fredo Bang Arrested in Miami on Warrant from Louisiana
7/22/2021 1:53 PM PT
Fredo Bang's been arrested in Miami -- where he lives -- on a fugitive warrant out of Louisiana -- where he hails from .. TMZ has learned.
The rapper was picked up Thursday and booked in the Miami-Dade County jail, though it's unclear what he's accused of in his home state.
Fredo's scheduled to perform Friday at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival in Miami Gardens, but it seems he might have other plans now ... like being extradited.
His arrest comes just a day after one of his fellow rappers, Lit Yoshi, was also arrested in Miami on a Louisiana warrant. Yoshi's wanted on an attempted murder charge in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana.
Both rappers are part of the hip-hop group called Top Boy Gorilla, and Fredo has a well-known beef with NBA YoungBoy.
In fact, authorities believe the 2019 shooting of YoungBoy at the Trump Beach Resort near Miami is possibly linked to members of Top Boy Gorilla ... but so far, no charges have been filed.