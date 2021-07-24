Actor Jonathan Lipnicki Uses MMA Skills to Protect Orthodox Jews

7/24/2021 7:11 AM PT
NO PLACE FOR ANY HATE
TMZ.com

Jonathan Lipnicki is putting his MMA skills to good use ... trying to prevent more anti-Semitic attacks from happening in the L.A. area by escorting Orthodox Jews to temple.

We got the "Jerry Maguire" star in the Fairfax District near The Grove Friday, where he and fellow actor/martial artist Remi Franklin were on the ready to help worshipers safely enter and leave temple.

Jonathan and Remi organized after an attack last May ... where a group of pro-Palestinian men attacked Jewish diners outside Sushi Fumi.

Remi says there have been a slew of incidents, where people have tried running over kids and shooting them with paintballs. The attackers, who follow the Nazi playbook with various slurs, target Orthodox Jews who go to temple on Saturdays, because they typically don't carry phones so they can't call for help.

