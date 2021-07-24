Actor Jonathan Lipnicki Uses MMA Skills to Protect Orthodox Jews
Actor Jonathan Lipnicki Uses MMA Skills to Protect Orthodox Jews
7/24/2021 7:11 AM PT
Jonathan Lipnicki is putting his MMA skills to good use ... trying to prevent more anti-Semitic attacks from happening in the L.A. area by escorting Orthodox Jews to temple.
We got the "Jerry Maguire" star in the Fairfax District near The Grove Friday, where he and fellow actor/martial artist Remi Franklin were on the ready to help worshipers safely enter and leave temple.
Anti-Semites attacked Sushi Fumi on La Cienega tonight, driving by and allegedly yelling "F the Jews!", waving Palestinian flags, throwing bottles, attacking a Jewish customer...and some of the customers fought back. pic.twitter.com/Jmc3qrIaOX— Tabby Refael (@RefaelTabby) May 19, 2021 @RefaelTabby
Jonathan and Remi organized after an attack last May ... where a group of pro-Palestinian men attacked Jewish diners outside Sushi Fumi.
Remi says there have been a slew of incidents, where people have tried running over kids and shooting them with paintballs. The attackers, who follow the Nazi playbook with various slurs, target Orthodox Jews who go to temple on Saturdays, because they typically don't carry phones so they can't call for help.