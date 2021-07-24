Actor Jonathan Lipnicki Uses MMA Skills to Protect Orthodox Jews

Play video content TMZ.com

Jonathan Lipnicki is putting his MMA skills to good use ... trying to prevent more anti-Semitic attacks from happening in the L.A. area by escorting Orthodox Jews to temple.

We got the "Jerry Maguire" star in the Fairfax District near The Grove Friday, where he and fellow actor/martial artist Remi Franklin were on the ready to help worshipers safely enter and leave temple.

Anti-Semites attacked Sushi Fumi on La Cienega tonight, driving by and allegedly yelling "F the Jews!", waving Palestinian flags, throwing bottles, attacking a Jewish customer...and some of the customers fought back. pic.twitter.com/Jmc3qrIaOX — Tabby Refael (@RefaelTabby) May 19, 2021 @RefaelTabby

Jonathan and Remi organized after an attack last May ... where a group of pro-Palestinian men attacked Jewish diners outside Sushi Fumi.