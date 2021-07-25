Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Daughter Lilibet Still Not Recognized By Royals

Daughter Lilibet Nowhere to Be Seen

Nearly 2 months after the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter ... she's still MIA from the official Royal line of succession.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born June 4 and would seem to make her 8th in line for the throne ... but the Palace has not listed her as such on its official website.

Prince Andrew is still listed as #8. Lilibet's name is nowhere to be found.

Interesting contrast ... when Lilibet's big brother, Archie, was born, his name appeared on the website 15 days after his birth. But, that was 2019 and this is now ... post Oprah.

For more context ... William and Kate's second child, Prince Louis, appeared on the Royal website 12 days after his birth.

Harry and Meghan want Lilibet to get the Royal treatment, as in a royal christening ... this according to The Daily Mail. Archie was christened in St. George's Chapel in Windsor and the Queen was present. They reportedly want the same for Lilibet.