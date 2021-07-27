Danny Aiello's Son, Rick, Dead at 65 from Pancreatic Cancer

Actor Rick Aiello -- son of the late legendary actor, Danny Aiello -- has died of pancreatic cancer ... his family tells TMZ.

According to Rick's mother, Sandy ... he passed away Monday night surrounded by loved ones at a hospital in Warwick, New Jersey. We're told he'd battled the illness for about a year and a half.

Sadly, Rick's brother, Danny Aiello III, also died of pancreatic cancer in 2010. Their father died in December 2019 from an infection related to a sudden illness he was being treated for ... as we first reported.

Rick followed in his father's footsteps as a veteran actor with more than 60 credits to his name, beginning in the mid-80s. He's most known for appearing in the same movie that earned his dad critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination -- Spike Lee's 1989 film, "Do the Right Thing."

Rick played Officer Long ... just like he did in Spike's "Jungle Fever" a couple years later.

He also had notable roles in "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me" and made guest appearances on shows like 'Law & Order' and "Sex and the City."

Ricky is survived by his wife, Arlene Anne Urichich, and their 2 kids.

He was 65.